Social media users did not appreciate new economic data that revealed U.S. inflation is at its highest rate in 13 years, pinning the blame squarely on the Biden White House. The data comes on the heels of the poor September jobs report. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 194,000 workers in September as the unemployment rate fell to 4.8%, the Labor Department reported. But economists were expecting the addition of 500,000 new jobs.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 20 HOURS AGO