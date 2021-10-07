Anti-vaccination ideology and COVID misinformation in chiropractic continuing education courses: “Plandemic” edition
Disgraced scientist and COVID grifter Judy Mikovits has joined the list of marquee anti-vaccination ideologues on the faculty of state-approved continuing education (CE) courses for chiropractors. The Chiropractic Society of Wisconsin recently featured Mikovits at its VAXCON ’21 event along with anti-vaxx propagandist Del Bigtree and others from the fringe.sciencebasedmedicine.org
