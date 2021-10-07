CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIL challenges tender document for setting up 2 Common Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Facilities in Delhi

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was moved in Delhi High Court challenging the tender document which was issued by the Delhi Government through the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) for the purposes of "setting up and operating" two Common Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Facilities (CBWFTFs) in East, North East and Shahdara districts of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi and West, Southwest and Central districts of NCT of Delhi.

