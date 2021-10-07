Dubai Expo to present ancient culture of India, attract global investors

Dubai's Expo opens, bringing first world's fair to Mideast. The Middle East’s first world's fair has opened in Dubai, after eight years of planning and billions of dollars spent. The emirate hopes the months-long extravaganza that opened to the public on Friday will draw both visitors and global attention, and stimulate its tourism-driven economy. Organizers say 192 nations are represented at the fair. This year’s Expo 2020 is happening amid a global pandemic and it's unclear how many tourists will visit after the exhibition was delayed a year due to the coronavirus. Attractions include a replica of the U.S.-made Falcon X rocket, a real royal Egyptian mummy and a towering 3-D replica of Michelangelo’s David.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 12 DAYS AGO