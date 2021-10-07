CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1979 recording featuring original Red Hot Chili Peppers Flea, Hillel Slovak and Jack Irons unearthed by Alain Johannes

By Rob Laing
MusicRadar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFairfax High School's class of '79 was a special one; its pupils included budding musicians Jack Irons, Alain Johannes and Hillel Slovak who formed a band called Chain Reaction (then later Anthem, Anthym and finally What Is This?) with fellow pupil Todd Strassman, later replaced by bass player Michael Peter Balzary aka 'Flea'. Between them they would go on to become members of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Pearl Jam, Eleven, Them Crooked Vultures and Queens Of The Stone Age. Now Johannes has unearthed a previously unheard recording of the young band when they were called Anthym in 1979. And it's surprisingly good quality!

