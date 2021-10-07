Firing up the Lion Walk

The Lion Walk made its way to all three elementary schools Thursday, with the schools vying for the Leo Cup. Members of the Franklin County High School Lions football team, led by the Marching Pride band and cheerleaders, paraded around the grounds of each school, handing out candy and beads to students. All schools showed their pride for the Lions, dressing in team colors, holding posters and banners, and waving green pompoms. Royston Elementary provided a van painted in Hart County colors for football players to beat up, while Lavonia Elementary burned down a Hart County dog house, letting Leo extinguish the fire with help from the Lavonia Fire Department. Superintendent Chris Forrer said he was very pleased with how the event went at all three schools, and was happy the kids got to have fun. The winner of the Leo Cup will be announced at tonight’s school board meeting.