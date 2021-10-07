CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin County, GA

Firing up the Lion Walk

Franklin County Citizen & The News Leader
 7 days ago

The Lion Walk made its way to all three elementary schools Thursday, with the schools vying for the Leo Cup. Members of the Franklin County High School Lions football team, led by the Marching Pride band and cheerleaders, paraded around the grounds of each school, handing out candy and beads to students. All schools showed their pride for the Lions, dressing in team colors, holding posters and banners, and waving green pompoms. Royston Elementary provided a van painted in Hart County colors for football players to beat up, while Lavonia Elementary burned down a Hart County dog house, letting Leo extinguish the fire with help from the Lavonia Fire Department. Superintendent Chris Forrer said he was very pleased with how the event went at all three schools, and was happy the kids got to have fun. The winner of the Leo Cup will be announced at tonight’s school board meeting.

www.franklincountycitizen.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

FDA urges food industry to reduce salt in products amid "growing epidemic" of diet-related health conditions

The Food and Drug Administration is urging the food industry to voluntarily reduce the amount of salt in products amid a "growing epidemic of preventable, diet-related conditions," the agency announced in updated guidance Wednesday. The new recommendations seek to decrease the nation's average sodium consumption by 12% over the next two and a half years.
FOOD SAFETY
CBS News

William Shatner sets record on Blue Origin's second successful space tourism flight

Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket has successfully returned from its second passenger flight to the edge of space space. 90-year-old "Star Trek" actor William Shatner was onboard and made history as the oldest person ever to travel to space. Retired NASA astronaut Clayton Anderson, author of the book "Letters from Space," joins CBSN to discuss today's historic flight.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lavonia, GA
County
Hart County, GA
Local
Georgia Society
County
Franklin County, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lavonia Elementary
Reuters

U.S. supply chain too snarled for Biden Christmas fix, experts say

WASHINGTON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden is pushing to ease supply shortages and tame rising prices in time for Christmas, but unsnarling U.S. supply lines could take far longer, experts told Reuters. Biden brought together powerbrokers from ports, unions and big business on Wednesday to address shipping, labor...
LABOR ISSUES
The Associated Press

Fire leaves 46 dead, dozens injured in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The death toll from a fire in southern Taiwan that engulfed a building overnight has further risen to 46, according to officials Thursday who said at least another 41 people were injured. The 13-story building caught fire around 3 a.m. Thursday, fire officials in the city...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy