CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

COVID-19: UK makes quarantine mandatory for Pakistani nationals

albuquerqueexpress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIslamabad [Pakistan], October 7 (ANI): The United Kingdom has said that Pakistani nationals coming to Britain will have to undergo several COVID-19 safety measures. Pakistan was removed from the red list last month which bars most non-essential travel, Geo News reported. However, in the new travel advisory, UK authorities stated...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

India announces Covid-19 tests and quarantine for Britons

India has been demanding that Britain revoke what it called its ‘discriminatory’ policy against vaccinated Indians. India has said that British nationals arriving in the country will be subjected to Covid-19 tests and a 10-day mandatory quarantine, in response to the same measures imposed on Indians visiting the UK. India...
TRAVEL
dallassun.com

Around 700 passengers from UK arrive at Delhi airport, sent to mandatory 10-days quarantine

New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): Around 700 passengers, who landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Monday from the United Kingdom, were sent to a 10-day mandatory quarantine after getting their RT-PCR test done at the airport in Delhi. Passengers were sent to 10-day mandatory quarantine in view of the Indian Government's fresh visa conditions under 'reciprocal measures' for UK nationals. The new visa conditions have been implemented from Sunday midnight onwards. A senior government official confirmed that a total of three flights from the UK arrived at IGI airport till Monday afternoon that carried around 700 passengers, including UK nationals. As per the new rules, all passengers have to undergo a compulsory RT-PCR test followed by a 10-days quarantine at home or the destination address. "A team of Delhi government is deployed at the airport to carry out the process. They are completing the formalities like getting the address of the passenger where he/she will be staying during their arrival in Delhi. Another team will be checking if the person is adhering to the quarantine rules or not," said the official. He added that all preparations were done to avoid any inconvenience to the passengers, especially to UK citizens. As per the new rules, all UK nationals flying into the country will have to undertake an RT-PCR test 72 hours prior to their departure, irrespective of their vaccination status. They will also be required to take a Covid-19 test on arrival and ten days of quarantine period after landing. India has already withdrawn the e-visas facility to the UK and Canadian nationals. They have to apply for a regular stamp visa to visit India. The steps were taken after these countries have posed restrictions on the entry of Indian nationals. (ANI)
WORLD
Reuters

France to stop mandatory COVID-19 mask wearing in some primary schools

PARIS (Reuters) - Pupils will from Oct. 4 no longer have to wear protective face masks in French primary schools in areas with a low COVID-19 infection rate, according to a government decree released on Thursday. Paris and nearby suburbs are not among the 47 metropolitan departments, or administrative districts,...
WORLD
US News and World Report

India Slaps Reciprocal Travel Curbs on COVID-19 Vaccinated UK Nationals - Source

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - UK nationals visiting India this month will have to undergo mandatory quarantine even if they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in retaliation for UK curbs on Indian citizens, a senior government source in New Delhi said on Friday. The new rules, which take effect from Monday, follow the UK decision to require Indians vaccinated with AstraZeneca's Covishield to quarantine.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistani#Covid 19#Ani#Geo News#Nadra#Covid
SKIFT

UK to Lift Mandatory Hotel Quarantine for Vaccinated Visitors From More Countries

The UK travel industry can finally see a light at the end of the tunnel as the gradual easing of the country's numerous travel restrictions should lead to a surge in bookings. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will open up more countries for hotel quarantine-free travel later this week, The Sunday Telegraph reported, saying that the UK’s “red list” of destinations would be slashed to nine from 54.
PUBLIC HEALTH
runwaygirlnetwork.com

Press Release: Mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for Canadian travellers

Vaccinations are our best line of defense against COVID-19 and its variants. On August 13, 2021, the Government of Canada announced its intent to require COVID-19 vaccination for employees in the federally regulated air, rail, and marine transportation sectors and its travellers. Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Singapore to allow quarantine-free travel for UK and other nations

Singapore has announced it is easing coronavirus lockdown restrictions and will allow quarantine-free travel from a number of nations, including the UK. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said it was time to press on with the "strategy of living with Covid-19". He said so-called vaccinated travel lanes with Germany and...
TRAVEL
mining.com

Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for Western Australia mining and FIFO workers

The state of Western Australia announced on Wednesday it would require all employees that work in the natural resources sector to have a first covid-19 shot before December. Premier Mark McGowan said the requirement would apply to about 141,000 people, including fly-in, fly-out (FIFO) and other workers in mining, exploration, oil and gas, and resources sites.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Metro International

New Zealand makes COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for health workers

(Reuters) -New Zealand will require teachers and workers in the health and disability sectors to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday, as she extended restrictions in Auckland, its largest city, for another week. New Zealand is fighting the highly infectious Delta outbreak that forced...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Report says UK's slow virus lockdown cost 1000s of lives

The British government waited too long to impose a lockdown in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, missing a chance to contain the disease and leading to thousands of unnecessary deaths, lawmakers concluded Tuesday in a hard-hitting report.The deadly delay resulted from ministers’ failure to question the recommendations of scientific advisers, resulting in a dangerous level of “groupthink” that caused them to dismiss the more aggressive strategies adopted in East and Southeast Asia, according to the joint report from the House of Commons’ science and health committees.It was only when Britain’s National Health Service risked being overwhelmed by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Sindhi group discusses enforced disappearances in Pakistan with UN Working Group

Washington [US], October 13 (ANI): The World Sindhi Congress (WSC) held a meeting with the UN Working Group on Enforced and Involuntary Disappearances (WGEID) during which they highlighted the current status of enforced disappearances in Sindh province of Pakistan. "Young people are abducted from their homes and produced by the...
WORLD
The Independent

Naive and arrogant: the UK’s response to Covid-19 cost countless lives

The joint report issued today is a stark and largely damning appraisal of the UK’s Covid response. The report asks why, despite being ranked alongside the US as best prepared for a future pandemic, the UK was among those countries worst affected by Covid during 2020. While it avoids directly apportioning blame, this document will doubtless inform the long-awaited public inquiry.Dr Michael Ryan from the World Health Organisation wisely said at the very start of the pandemic: “Be fast, have no regrets […] the greatest error is not to move.” This evokes the “precautionary principle” – ie assume the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Transport secretary refuses to specify date for ending of PCR tests

Ministers are refusing to say when cheap, swift lateral flow tests will replace PCRs for arriving travellers to the UK.On Thursday the health secretary, Sajid Javid, repeated a government promise on switching to cheaper, faster tests, saying: “We’re now making it easier and cheaper for people to travel by allowing fully vaccinated travellers from non-red list countries to use lateral flow tests on day two of arrival, as long as they provide proof of use.”But vaccinated travellers are no closer to knowing when in the next three weeks the switch will take place.Speaking on BBC Today, the transport secretary, Grant...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Biden administration delivers brusque message to Pakistan

A senior US official visiting Islamabad has made clear to Pakistan that the Biden administration has downgraded the bilateral relationship. On the eve of her arrival, the deputy secretary of state, Wendy Sherman, used a public event in Mumbai to lay out in blunt terms the new parameters of US-Pakistan relations, stressing there would be no equivalence with Washington’s deepening ties to India.
WORLD
The Independent

Christmas comes early: EU, UK back to Brexit wrangling

It was late on Christmas Eve last year when the European Union and Britain finally clinched a Brexit trade deal after years of wrangling, threats and missed deadlines to seal their divorce.There was hope that now-separated Britain and the 27-nation bloc would sail their relationship toward calmer waters. Don't even think about it. Such was the bile and bad blood stirred up by the diplomatic brinkmanship and bitter divorce that, two months from another Christmas, insults of treachery and duplicitousness are flying again.“It was written in the stars from the start,” sighed Professor Hendrik Vos of Ghent University. "There...
EUROPE
The Independent

The Latest: Russia registers another record in daily deaths

MOSCOW — Russia has registered another record number of daily coronavirus deaths as it faces a rapid surge of contagion amid low vaccination rates. The government coronavirus task force reported 973 coronavirus deaths Tuesday, the highest daily toll since the start of the pandemic. The country has continuously registered new coronavirus death records this month. Daily infections also have been hovering near all-time highs, with 28,190 new confirmed cases Tuesday. Despite the rapidly mounting coronavirus caseload and deaths, the Kremlin has ruled out a nationwide lockdown, delegating the power to make decisions on tougher coronavirus restrictions to regional authorities. ___MORE...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Indian government denies country is facing urgent coal shortage

A senior Indian minister has denied that the south Asian country has a coal crisis, terming discussions around it “absolutely baseless” and said that the country in fact has surplus supply. Nirmala Sitharaman, India’s finance minister, was asked about the coal shortage in India at a seminar in Harvard Kennedy School in Massachusetts on Tuesday. She dismissed any potential shortage of thermal coal and added that India was looking at long-term solutions to shift to renewable energy.India is the world’s second-largest coal producer. Coal accounts for almost 70 per cent of India’s electricity generation. Three-quarters of the coal supply is mined...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Great Brexit brawl: EU offers to improve N Ireland trade

The great Brexit brawl is heading into its next standoff on Wednesday when European Union concessions to improve trade in Northern Ireland look likely to be deemed insufficient by the United Kingdom Officials said that the EU's top Brexit official Maros Sefcovic is to propose major practical changes in the Byzantine system of customs and checks in Northern Ireland, which is U.K. territory but remained part of the EU's borderless trading market when the U.K. left the bloc last year. Under the new rules, goods must be checked between Britain and Northern Ireland. However welcome such a cut...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy