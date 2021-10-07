Housing in Brief: NYC’s Nonprofit Homeless Shelters Are Rife With Self-Dealing
NYC Homeless Shelter CEO Paid $1 Million a Year Through Self Dealing. The CEO of an NYC homeless nonprofit was redirecting city funds to his own privately owned businesses, the NY Times revealed. The CEO, Jack A. Brown III, owns the nonprofit Core Services Group, which the city has paid $352 million since 2017. Core Services Group paid $32 million of that money to shelter service providers Brown owned, including a security company, a maintenance company and a catering company and rented buildings that Brown owned.nextcity.org
