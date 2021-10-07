Housing in Brief: NYC’s Nonprofit Homeless Shelters Are Rife With Self-Dealing

NEW BEDFORD — Around 6 a.m., David Christopher heads over to Mercy Meals and More on Purchase Street. He grabs a hot breakfast and coffee and takes a seat at one of the tables. On Thursdays, after finishing his muffin and the last sip of his coffee, he gets a quick wellness check along with a foot wash, massage and checkup at the foot clinic. On his way out, he picks up a fresh pair of socks for the week and goes on with his day. He'll be back for breakfast the next day.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO