Homeless

Housing in Brief: NYC’s Nonprofit Homeless Shelters Are Rife With Self-Dealing

By Roshan Abraham
Next City
Next City
 7 days ago
NYC Homeless Shelter CEO Paid $1 Million a Year Through Self Dealing. The CEO of an NYC homeless nonprofit was redirecting city funds to his own privately owned businesses, the NY Times revealed. The CEO, Jack A. Brown III, owns the nonprofit Core Services Group, which the city has paid $352 million since 2017. Core Services Group paid $32 million of that money to shelter service providers Brown owned, including a security company, a maintenance company and a catering company and rented buildings that Brown owned.

nextcity.org

Next City

In Open Letter, City Planning Agencies Acknowledge Their Racist History and Pledge to Do Better

Los Angeles County Sheriffs forcibly evict Mrs. Aurora Vargas from her home in Chávez Ravine, in Los Angeles, on land that was taken by Los Angeles via eminent domain as part of “slum clearance” to build public housing. That housing never materialized, and the land is now the site of Dodgers Stadium. (Herald-Examiner Collection/Los Angeles Public Library Collection)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Next City

Next City

Next City is a nonprofit organization with a mission to inspire social, economic and environmental change in cities through journalism and events around the world.

