Van Frustrations: Club Leaders Share Thoughts About Rental and Booking System
When squash captain Paris Shan ’23 tried reaching out to the van coordinator at the Office of Student Engagement and Fleet (fleet@swarthmore.edu) to book a van for the squash team, she was met with empty silence. During the 2020-2021 academic year, clubs at Swarthmore were more inactive than ever. Now, many are suffering the consequences, which include troubles with van certifications, bookings, and rentals for transportation. If a student wishes to book a van from the college, they must be van-certified through Public Safety. Because the college has not been certifying students in the past year, it is more difficult than ever to request a van for transportation.swarthmorephoenix.com
Comments / 0