Swarthmore, PA

Van Frustrations: Club Leaders Share Thoughts About Rental and Booking System

By Lauren Mermelstein
swarthmorephoenix.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen squash captain Paris Shan ’23 tried reaching out to the van coordinator at the Office of Student Engagement and Fleet (fleet@swarthmore.edu) to book a van for the squash team, she was met with empty silence. During the 2020-2021 academic year, clubs at Swarthmore were more inactive than ever. Now, many are suffering the consequences, which include troubles with van certifications, bookings, and rentals for transportation. If a student wishes to book a van from the college, they must be van-certified through Public Safety. Because the college has not been certifying students in the past year, it is more difficult than ever to request a van for transportation.

swarthmorephoenix.com

The Independent Campus Newspaper of Swarthmore College Since 1881

Facebook’s Outage: The Worst Typo in the History of Typos. So, unless you’ve been living under a rock, you probably know that Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp all went down for. News. Opinion. Wells Fargo: Where Did They Go Wrong?. October 7, 2021 Saumya Raj 1. Wells Fargo: Where Did They...
SWARTHMORE, PA
