Michigan State

Jeff Bezos Still Richest Person, But Our Part of Michigan Has Billionaires, Too

By Benson
 7 days ago
The new Forbes 400 list of the richest billionaires is out, and it's generating the usual amount of chatter. The top 10 is about the same as it's always been. The authors of the stories surrounding the topic do mention that the riches keep getting richer. And another thing that jumps out at me is how absolutely status and numbers-driven we are as a society. A finally, it seems to me, it would be good to separate the billionaires into maybe three different categories.

