Arkansas State

Arkansas lawmakers OK opt-outs for covid vaccine mandates

Arkansas Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIdentical bills aimed at exempting employees from federal or employer covid-19 vaccination mandates cleared the Arkansas Senate and House of Representatives on Wednesday. The measures are a response to President Joe Biden's announcement last month that he would require employers with more than 100 workers to mandate vaccinations for employees or test them for the virus weekly. That requirement will be enacted through a rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

