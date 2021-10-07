Bamboo Furniture Market – Notable Developments, Upcoming Trends & Future Applications 2030

Video Server is a special embedded device for compression, storage and processing of visual and audio data. It is widely used in remote monitoring and Video, etc. The media and entertainment industry has witnessed two waves of transitions that have profoundly impacted and shaped its evolution in recent decades – the shift from analog to digital and the move from SD to HD content. Video Servers are the most cost-effective multi-format ingest, storage and play out video servers, per channel and per format, on the market today. They can be used standalone as an e-VTR or VTR replacement, as part of an aQ newsroom / automation system, or as part of other third-party transmission or automation systems. Global video servers marketwas valued, in 2017 USD XX million and in 2025 is expected to reach at USD XX million with growing CAGR of XX%.

