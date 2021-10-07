What happens to Freestyle Love Supreme in a COVID world? They can't wait to find out

Every now and then a book vividly takes you back to a different time and offers a new perspective. Or, in this case, two perspectives. The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family (October 12, William Morrow) by siblings Clint, 62, and Ron Howard, 67, offers a nostalgic insider peek at their journey from freckle-faced child actors to long careers in Hollywood. In dual narratives, Ron, now an Oscar-winning director, and Clint, a beloved character actor, talk about their start in classics like The Andy Griffith Show and Gentle Ben, what it was like to grow up in Hollywood and how a Happy Days softball game spawned a showbiz league. Plus, they explain how they wrote their book together: “I did find myself slipping back into scene building in my own mind, as we were talking about the moments, the memories that meant the most to us,” Ron says. Hear from the Howard boys here.

