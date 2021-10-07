New World: How to Make Money Fast

Crafting is a huge part of Amazon's MMO New World. There are 17 crafting-related skills in total, ranging from logging and mining to weaponsmithing and jewelcrafting. While actually crafting large quantities of items can be done relatively quickly, gathering the necessary resources can be time-consuming. To cut down a tree, you'll have to hack away at it with your axe. To skin an animal, you'll have to watch a long skinning animation. The whole process can be made faster and easier simply by having better gathering tools. It might not sound like much, but having better tools makes farming runs for necessary resources far less of a chore. Here's how to equip yourself with progressively better tools as you work your way through the world of Aeternum.

