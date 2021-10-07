CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Far Cry 6: How to Use Parachute

By Dylan Chaundy
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUbisoft‘s anarchic open-world shooter, Far Cry 6, dropped recently and it’s receiving lots of praise from critics. While the majority of your time will be spent battling against an unruly regime across the fictional Caribbean island of Yara, you’ll be doing plenty of exploring on your adventure, too. But what happens if you’re climbing a mountain and you want to get down quickly? Well, you can always use your handy parachute, of course! So, for those wondering, here’s how to use the parachute in Far Cry 6. Let’s get into it!

