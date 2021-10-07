CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

The 2021 prize for literature will be the latest Nobel to be announced

By A Martínez
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 6 days ago

A new Nobel Prize winner in literature will be made public Thursday morning. Past laureates have included the authors Toni Morrison, Saul Bellow and Ernest Hemingway.

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Public

A Nobel Prize for a revolution in economics

Sure, winning the Nobel Prize in economics may be one of the crowning achievements of David Card's storied career. And, yeah, he gets to split more than a million dollars with the two other winners of the 2021 prize, Joshua Angrist and Guido Imbens. But that's just the cake. There's also the icing. David Card teaches at UC Berkeley, so for him becoming a Nobel laureate comes with an extra perk: free parking for life. Seriously.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

Life Lessons From the 1900s That Are Still Relevant Today

The early 1900s were a time of dramatic changes. The Spanish flu pandemic was ravaging the world. The virus struck quickly, inciting fear and stoking panic on a global scale, eventually leading mistrust between people and authorities — much like during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Other monumental changes were happening early last century, too. The […]
THORNTON WILDER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saul Bellow
Person
Toni Morrison
Person
Ernest Hemingway
Deadline

Lillian Hellman’s Classic Play ‘The Children’s Hour’ Set For Series Adaptation From Bess Wohl, Jon Robin Baitz, John Goldwyn & Anonymous Content

EXCLUSIVE: Lillian Hellman’s 1934 play The Children’s Hour, set in an all-girls boarding school, is getting a shot at the small screen with Anonymous Content and Bess Wohl adapting. The play was adapted as a feature film in 1961. starring Audrey Hepburn, Shirley MacLaine, James Garner and Fay Bainter. Set in the 1930s, The Children’s Hour tells the story of two women who run an all-girls school in a fictional New England town and are falsely accused of having an “unnatural” lesbian relationship by one of their students. The allegation upends the women’s lives, destroys their careers and forces them to reckon with...
MOVIES
The Independent

5 new books to read this week

Travel abroad with these new releases, from Jonathan Franzen’s Illinois to John Banville’s Spanish setting…Fiction1. Crossroads by Jonathan Franzen is published in hardback by Fourth Estate, priced £20 (ebook £12.99). Available nowIt's publication day for CROSSROADS by Jonathan Franzen! 💛✨‘His best novel yet’ Telegraph'A mellow, marzipan-hued 70s-era heartbreaker' New York Times'A magnificent portrait of an American family on the brink’ Vogue'A stunning novel’ iNews‘A firecracker’ Irish Times pic.twitter.com/fBdjwHwaLO— 4thestatebooks (@4thEstateBooks) October 5, 2021Jonathan Franzen’s engrossing new novel, Crossroads, takes us to New Prospect, Illinois. Here, behind a veneer of small ‘c’ conservative respectability, we find a melting pot of American...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prize#Nobel Laureates#To Be Announced
The Independent

Nobel Prize for Literature 2021 to be announced

The 2021 Nobel Prize for literature is being announced today (Thursday 7 October). The award has in the past honoured poets, novelists and even a songwriter, Bob Dylan.The Swedish Academy will announce the recipient in Stockholm at about 1pm (12pm BST).Winners are famously hard to predict. This year's favourites include Kenya's Ngugi wa Thiong'o, French writer Annie Ernaux, Japanese author Haruki Murakami, Canada's Margaret Atwood, and Antiguan-American writer Jamaica Kincaid.Last year's prize went to American poet Louise Glück, for what the judges described as her “unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal”.Glück was a popular...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WDBO

Nobel panel to announce 2021 prize for literature

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — The 2021 Nobel Prize for literature is being announced Thursday, an award that has in the past honored poets, novelists and even a songwriter, Bob Dylan. The Swedish Academy will announce the recipient in Stockholm at about 1 p.m. (1100 GMT; 7 a.m. EDT). Winners are...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
854
Followers
3K+
Post
171K+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy