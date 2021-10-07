An Oklahoma family has been named the kindest in the country

Today we revisit the book, "There's A Revolution Outside, My Love." It's kind of a time capsule, an anthology - 40 chapters by 40 writers, described as letters from a crisis. There are essays, poems, letters, and they feature some familiar sounds and images from the last year - protests and ambulance sirens, also pieces called "On The Complex Flavors Of Black Joy" and "Where Is Black Life Lived?" The poet Tracy K. Smith is one of the editors of this collection. She spoke with our cohost, Ari Shapiro, earlier this year when it was released.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO