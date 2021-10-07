An Oklahoma family has been named the kindest in the country
The Barróns may seem like a normal family in Oklahoma but they're also "America's kindest family," according to Parents magazine. Luke and Holly Barrón live in Oklahoma with their three sons, 7-year-old Reid, 5-year-old Holden and 2-year-old Conley. Their oldest son, Keaton, died in 2018 when he was 8 years old following a battle with acute lymphoblastic leukemia that began when he was 2 1/2, the magazine says.www.ctpublic.org
Comments / 0