Immigration

Biden names ex-Delaware governor to oversee Afghan resettlement in the U.S.

By Rachel Martin
Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 6 days ago

The White House has put former Delaware Gov. Jack Markell in charge of helping oversee efforts to resettle Afghan refugees. Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.

www.ctpublic.org

Comments / 0

Jack Markell
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world.

 https://ctpublic.org/

