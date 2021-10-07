Mideast in Pictures: A tour of Yemen's coffee fair

More than 130 Yemeni rebels have been killed in strikes south of Marib, the Saudi-led coalition said Tuesday, but the insurgents seized a district 25 kilometres (16 miles) south of the strategic city, according to military sources. Hundreds of Iran-backed Huthi rebels and government loyalists have died since fighting for Marib flared anew last month following a push in February. Marib city is the internationally recognised government's last bastion in oil-rich northern Yemen. Dozens of new strikes were carried out in the Abdiya district of Marib province, after the coalition said air raids the day before killed more than 150 rebels.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 1 DAY AGO