It’s time to get your hands messy again at Lincoln Tavern‘s annual Pumpkin Carving Parties! The gourd-based artistry takes place from 7:00-10:00pm on Monday and Tuesday evenings throughout October (right up ’til Tuesday, October 26th). Tickets are by the table, so make sure to grab three carving buddies to book out a space for 4 for $150. The tickets include four pumpkins and carving kits, as well as two pizzas for the table and desserts along with two seasonal beers per person. At the end of the night there’ll be a prize for the best design and you can bring your creation home or leave it to be displayed at Lincoln all week. This is the 6th annual event and tickets are known for selling out quickly. Make sure to grab your spot asap and don’t miss out on this festive favorite in South Boston.

LINCOLN, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO