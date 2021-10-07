CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ISSF Junior World C'ship: India add two silver medals to kitty

dallassun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLima [Peru], October 7 (ANI): India added two silver medals on Wednesday, the eighth day of the ongoing ISSF Junior World Championships, in Lima, Peru. The two silver medals came after India already bagged a gold when the trio of Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan, and Naamya Kapoor defeated USA's Abbie Russell Leverett, Katelyn Morgan Abeln, and Ada Claudia Korkhin 16-4 in the final to win the gold medal in the 25m pistol team event.

