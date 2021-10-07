CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

PIL challenges tender document for setting up 2 Common Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Facilities in Delhi

dallassun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was moved in Delhi High Court challenging the tender document which was issued by the Delhi Government through the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) for the purposes of "setting up and operating" two Common Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Facilities (CBWFTFs) in East, North East and Shahdara districts of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi and West, Southwest and Central districts of NCT of Delhi.

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
naturalgasworld.com

Indraprastha Gas to set up waste-to-energy plant in Delhi

The plant will convert municipal solid waste into compressed bio-gas for use as fuel for vehicles. Gas retailer Indraprastha Gas has signed a memorandum of understanding with South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to establish a waste-to-energy plant in Delhi. It will convert municipal solid waste into compressed bio-gas (CBG) for use as fuel for vehicles, India’s oil and gas ministry said on September 27.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Birmingham Star

Govt aims to set up at least one medical college in every district: PM Modi

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], October 7 (ANI): Lauding the country's healthcare sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the government aims to set up at least one medical college in every district. In his address at an event in Rishikesh, the Prime Minister said, "About 6-7 years ago, only a...
POLITICS
dallassun.com

TERI organizes the National Conference on the COP26 Charter of Actions

New Delhi (Delhi) [India], October 13 (ANI/NewsVoir): "Equity and climate justice are touchstones of any global climate response," said the Union Minister of Environment, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India Bhupender Yadav, at the National Conference on COP26 Charter of Actions in his Video Address. He...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Waste Disposal#Pil#Wastes#Medical Waste#Waste Management#Ani#Delhi High Court#The Delhi Government#Dpcc#The Bench Of Justice#The Union Of India#Advocate Suren Uppal#Cbwtf
The Independent

Indian government denies country is facing urgent coal shortage

A senior Indian minister has denied that the south Asian country has a coal crisis, terming discussions around it “absolutely baseless” and said that the country in fact has surplus supply. Nirmala Sitharaman, India’s finance minister, was asked about the coal shortage in India at a seminar in Harvard Kennedy School in Massachusetts on Tuesday. She dismissed any potential shortage of thermal coal and added that India was looking at long-term solutions to shift to renewable energy.India is the world’s second-largest coal producer. Coal accounts for almost 70 per cent of India’s electricity generation. Three-quarters of the coal supply is mined...
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

'Central rule by proxy', says Sukhbir Badal on move to empower BSF

Chandigarh [India], October 14 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday came down heavily against both the Central and the Punjab governments for what he described as "Central rule by proxy". The SAD president said that the sudden and unscheduled meeting between Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh...
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
dallassun.com

Stylam Industries launches International Products in Indian Market

Chandigarh [India], October 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The company has launched a range of innovative products which are manufactured with unique German technology by keeping in mind the changing needs of domestic customers. Giving details, Manav Gupta, Director Stylam Industries Ltd said, "Being a pioneer in surface solutions sector, we are...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Rajnath Singh to address SCO webinar on role of women in Armed Forces

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will deliver the inaugural address at a webinar on 'Role of Women in Armed Forces', being organised by the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on October 14, informed Ministry of Defence (MoD). The international webinar in video conference mode is hosted...
INDIA
TheConversationAU

Keeping workers COVID-safe requires more than just following public health orders

So far in the pandemic, state public health advice has been front and centre of public messaging about protecting the community from the spread of COVID-19. But merely following the public health orders won’t necessarily meet employers’ obligations to protect staff from COVID, especially as restrictions ease in the Eastern states. Protecting employees from COVID is good for staff, of course, and also good for the organisation because it will reduce the potential for staff being off sick. Vaccination alone won’t guarantee a COVID-safe workplace. Even double-vaccinated people can be infected. Vaccination reduces the chance of infection by between 60% (AstraZeneca)...
LABOR ISSUES

Comments / 0

Community Policy