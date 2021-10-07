Bob the Drag Queen talks HBO show 'We're Here' and Southern identity ahead of season 2

TUPELO • After growing up in Corinth, one nationally known entertainer is now showing a side of small towns and the South that often gets overlooked.

Bob Caldwell Tidicue by Jacob Ritts DSC07098 (1).jpg JACOB RITTS I COURTESY

The season 8 winner of Rupaul’s Drag Race, Caldwell Tidicue — who goes by the stage name Bob the Drag Queen — hosts HBO’s unscripted series “We’re Here” with fellow Drag Race stars and small town natives Eureka O’Hara and Shangela.

“We call the show ‘We’re Here’ because we want people to know that even before we rolled in town with our big purse mobile and our elephant mobile, that queer people were already in these towns existing before we even got here. We are everywhere,” Bob said.

“We’re Here'' returns for season 2 on Oct. 11, National Coming Out Day, to share more stories of small town Americans. Ahead of the premiere, Bob the Drag Queen spoke with the Daily Journal about her life and career.

About being from the South

The alter ego of non-binary comic and actor Tidicue, Bob the Drag Queen is partially a product of both small towns and the South. Bob was born in Columbus, Georgia, but spent the first 22 years of her life all over the South, in places like Phenix City, Alabama; LaGrange, Georgia; and Corinth, Mississippi.

JACOB RITTS I COURTESY

Bob’s mom was born and raised in Corinth with her eight siblings, and it’s where most of her family and cousins still call home. Bob lived in Corinth during elementary school and traveled over the summer. She still visits Corinth to see family.

But it wasn’t until Bob was in New York that she realized the influence the South had on her, from having a Southern accent to realizing the smaller customs like gift-giving, the food and songs.

“While your parents are raising you, the world is raising you at the same time,” Bob said. “I am a child of the South and raised by my surroundings, which is kind of funny because I never really thought of myself as particularly Southern until I moved out of the South. Then people really were like, ‘you’re so country’ and I was like, ‘Am I?’”

'We're Here' makes it big in small towns

The first season saw the three queens travel to a different small town each episode and team up with locals to organize a one-night-only drag show.

“We’re Here” shows that there are queer people who are integral to their neighborhoods and to their communities and these towns," Bob said.

It was also exciting talking about intersectionality, focusing on topics such as “the huge problem with missing indigenous women” through New Mexico-based indigenous drag artist Lady Shug, she said. They’ll dive even deeper with season 2.

JACOB RITTS I COURTESY

“I’m so glad that in season 1 we were able to include people who were differently-abled, people of trans identities, indigenous people, Black people, Asian people, Latinx people,” Bob said. “People think that these small towns are just a bunch of white people, white straight people, but that’s really not true.”

About allyship and queer safe spaces

It was important to see someone like Stacy, Bob’s drag daughter in Ruston, being a vocal ally.

“Stacy reminds me of so many of the guys I went to high school with, or cousins of mine, who I did not feel comfortable around, who I did not feel accepted by,” Bob said. “Seeing Stacy be so adamant about protecting the rights of queer people was really amazing.”

Daryl in Gettysburg and Eureka’s drag daughters in Arlington, who had a queer loved one who committed suicide, also provide examples of how people can be an ally to the queer community. The place where allies have to be the most vocal is outside of queer spaces, by reaching out to their friends who are not allies and signaling their support even in small ways.

“Even something as tiny as putting a little rainbow up in the window of your store, just to let people know,” Bob said. “(It) shows, ‘This is a place where I can be myself, where I don’t have to be on guard.’ It also signals to allies as well, to know that they have a duty to uphold the safety of the space.”

Return of the queens

Despite visiting six different towns in the first season — including Spartanburg, South Carolina, when filming was halted by the pandemic — most towns didn’t remind Bob of the places she lived before. That changed with season 2.

“This time, we went to a few places, one place in particular, that I was like, ‘Oh my God, ... this feels like where I grew up,'” Bob said. “This genuinely feels like where I grew up. This is so crazy.”

Season 2 marks the “We’re Here” crew’s return to Spartanburg plus stops in Temecula, California, Del Rio, Texas, Selma, Alabama, Evansville, Indiana, Watertown, South Dakota, Kona, Hawaii, and Grand Junction, Colorado.

JACOB RITTS I COURTESY

Amidst the pandemic, this past season was cathartic, Bob said.

“I did a lot of healing myself this season. I think maybe it was the pandemic paired with being out in the world again, and feeling so lucky and grateful to have a second season of a show that I’m hosting on HBO, there’s a lot going on that really triggered some memories and allowed me to heal some old wounds that I hadn’t even realized were still bleeding,” Bob said.

Her hope for viewers is to get “what they need” from the show, Bob said, and she looks forward to continuing that with season 2.

“I cannot wait for everyone to see it," Bob said. "I’m very, very proud of this show, and the outfits are going to be stunning. The looks, the performances, the connections, the stories, the inclusivity. It’s a really good show. I’m very proud of this show."