Google Pixel 6 price, pictures and specs leaked

By James Rogerson
TechRadar
TechRadar
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s a big day for Google Pixel 6 leaks, as at least three separate ones have rolled in, revealing all sorts of details about Google’s upcoming phones. First up, we have some renders and marketing photos of the Google Pixel 6 range. These come from Evan Blass, who has an excellent track record for leaks, and they certainly look like the real deal. However, they don’t show us much new, given that Google itself has already revealed the full design of these phones.

TechRadar

