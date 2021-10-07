Google Pixel 6 price, pictures and specs leaked

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Google probably had a well-thought-out reason for showing off the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro so early, basically two months before they officially revealed the devices in great detail. Maybe it was to control the narrative. Maybe it was to make the leaks less important. Maybe it’s because they are so excited about a couple of devices that should be their best yet. Whatever the case, because of that early tease and the fact that Google struggles to keep anything Pixel-related under wraps, we really are learning almost all of the details before Google has a chance to share them at their October 19 event.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO