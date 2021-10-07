Cedar Community shines spotlight on Merlin Gerner | By Gladys Sachse

West Bend, WI – Merline Gerner was born in the town of Saukville and grew up on a dairy farm with one sister and three brothers. Like generations of other farm families, working hard has always been a part of his life. But Merlin also had a special gift for gardening as well; you could say he has a “green thumb.” At age 14 he was hired as a gardener and was responsible for mowing and taking care of the flower gardens, including lots of zinnias.