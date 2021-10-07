Guest Opinion: Pennsylvania newspaper reach is unprecedented
Pennsylvania newspapers are a powerful force. Our mission today is no different than that of our predecessors: Deliver reliable news and information essential to taxpayers and residents so that they can make informed decisions about their lives, their families, and their communities. What has changed are the methods of news delivery, still firmly rooted in print newspapers, and expanded through news websites and social media to make the industry’s multipronged statewide reach unprecedented.www.goerie.com
Comments / 1