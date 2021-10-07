Inside the Toxic World of 'Twin Flames' Spirituality
Vice
6 days ago
Within certain online spirituality circles, there is no higher form of love than a “twin flame”. For the uninitiated: This is a little like a soulmate, but so much more intense – the type of love you’d read about in One Direction slash fiction, or any other media rooted entirely in make-believe.
American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
Relationships don't always just end based on one catastrophic event like cheating. Sometimes it's a series of events, repetition, a shakey foundation, or simply a different kind of betrayal. While cheating is quite horrible and often impossible to come back from, there are other things that feel just as bad....
If you bought sage from your local retail store or hexed someone from a spell you learned on tik tok, this one’s for you. Spirituality is not the same as organized religion. As my friend once put it: spirituality is a tool that you can pick up and use whenever and there’s not a lot of strict rules that tell you how to practice.
Question: We have a neighbor in his late 70s who is constantly complaining about something. Sometimes it’s his health and other times politics. Many of us in the neighborhood volunteer in various capacities in our community. We don’t have time to complain because we’re too busy. We’ve suggested to our complaining neighbor that he could volunteer as well and we’d help him find a place that would keep him busy and happy, but he hasn’t taken us up on our offer.
By most accounts, Laserbolt is a regular YouTuber: He reviews the latest video games, creates game guides, and collaborates with brands to promote their gaming products. But despite sounding human in all his videos, he only ever appears as CGI across his social media accounts. Laserbolt isn’t actually real. Described...
- - - 'Carry"Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation" is a small, powerful and deeply observed book of ruminations written by John Lewis, the civil rights activist turned congressman who died last year at the height of the national political and racial turmoil unleashed in the wake of George Floyd's murder.
C.S. Lewis famously said that when we read history, we find that those who did the most for the present world are also the ones who thought the most of the next. In other words, the more heavenly minded we are—the more our heads and hearts are fixed on Jesus, his kingdom, and his purposes—the more earthly good we will be. And the more happy and healthy and whole we will be as well.
Birds play a prominent role in Native culture, whether serving as a food source, providing feathers for ceremonial uses and for dress, or in a spiritual capacity. The exhibition Birds: Spiritual Messengers of the Skies examines the roles the winged creatures play in daily life and in art forms, including rock art and pottery. Their prevalent representations on paintings and vessels, as well as vessels shaped in the form of birds, indicate a long-held admiration for our avian friends among Native people that extends from past to present.
“On that night I will pass through the land of Egypt and strike down every firstborn son and firstborn male animal in the land of Egypt. I will execute judgment against all the gods of Egypt, for I am the Lord! But the blood on your doorposts will serve as a sign, marking the houses where you are staying. When I see the blood, I will pass over you. This plague of death will not touch you when I strike the land of Egypt.” — Exodus 12:13, 14 NLT.
Christians and non-Christians realize that when they are referred to as being judgmental, that’s a character defect and not a godly virtue. On the other hand, most people, including Christians, have an uncomfortable feeling when the word “discernment” is mentioned. I was in that group until age 45 when I...
We move through our storms. Life is a mixture of storms. Some are heavier than others. Some are a little lighter. Then, of course certain storms happen to catch us on our good days. Others catch us on our bad ones. That’s part of life. The most important detail is to stay prepared for the storms. For, in their very nature, they provide us with ample opportunity to grow. The truth of it all is that we don’t know how strong we are (or what we are capable of) until we go through a storm. We truly don’t.
Even though I once wrote it off as a cute dress-up day for kids, I have come to believe Halloween is the most subversive major holiday in our country and activists and spiritual people should take note of its particular brand of magic. Halloween is a mass outpouring of transgressive costumery, alter-egos and anti-social behavior.
Over the past few years, several churches and fellowships in the Chequamegon Bay region have completed a book study on Kent Nerburn’s “Neither Wolf Nor Dog.” While this book was first published over 25 years ago, it continues to speak to people. It’s the true story of a writer, Kent Nerburn, who is invited to be in relationship with a Native American elder and to write the story of their time together. They encounter challenges several times, yet they both do the hard work of staying in relationship and the result is a timeless book that encourages all to deepen perspectives, challenge stereotypes and see the world through another’s eyes. After Messiah Lutheran Church in Washburn completed this book study, Pastor Nancy Hanson contacted Nerburn to see if he would do a presentation. He said yes. The pandemic made this challenging, and several churches and fellowships jumped in to help plan and coordinate. By finding common ground between different faiths and denominations, by being in relationship with one another, we persevered. Nerburn will be presenting to the Chequamegon Bay region on Oct. 28, and this event is free and open to the public.
Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
So how do you know if she's wifey material? Her zodiac might be able to reveal a lot. Astrology can help us not only dentify our soulmates, but also distinguish the traits and qualities that we should set as the standard. This might be the key in unlocking lasting and strong marriages.
You’re head over heels for your partner, but you’re not so sure they feel the same way. Unrequited love is one of the most challenging situations to face. Thankfully, you may be able to save yourself some heartache by seeing the signs that someone is stringing you along and doesn’t have genuine feelings.
Comments / 1