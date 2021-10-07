CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Victoria, TX

MARY ANN BOOK

Victoria Advocate
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROWENA — Mary Ann Book of Rowena, Texas left this world peacefully on October 2, 2021, the Feast Day of the Holy Guardian Angels. Her Lord and Savior, as well as her family and friends, rejoice in her homecoming and find comfort in knowing her body and mind have been renewed. “He will change our weak and mortal bodies and make them like his own glorious body, using that power by which he is able to bring all things under his rule.” Philippians 3:21.

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and a capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Obituaries
Victoria, TX
Obituaries
City
Rowena, TX
City
Victoria, TX
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah

Comments / 0

Community Policy