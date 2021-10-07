ROWENA — Mary Ann Book of Rowena, Texas left this world peacefully on October 2, 2021, the Feast Day of the Holy Guardian Angels. Her Lord and Savior, as well as her family and friends, rejoice in her homecoming and find comfort in knowing her body and mind have been renewed. “He will change our weak and mortal bodies and make them like his own glorious body, using that power by which he is able to bring all things under his rule.” Philippians 3:21.