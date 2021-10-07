Hear Ye, Hear Ye! A Photo Tour of the Texas Renaissance Festival

Come take a tour through the nation’s largest Renaissance event. Every year over 450,000 eager patrons enter through the gates of the Texas Renaissance Festival into an extraordinary 16th century European village. From October 9 through to Thanksgiving, you’ll find performers to immerse you in the enchantment of the village, with its 21 stages of music and more, 400 shoppes, artisans, and a world tour for the taste buds that — of course — includes turkey legs!