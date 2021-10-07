ASUN notebook: Thais Reiss continues to churn out clutch goals for UNF women's soccer team

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 9-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team fell, 2-1, in double overtime at Kansas, on Sunday afternoon at Rock Chalk Park in Lawrence. For the second straight contest, WVU (8-3-2) was on the board first, but allowed an opposing tally just minutes later. Senior forward Lauren Segalla netted her sixth goal of the season in the seventh minute, but Kansas added a score of its own in the 14th. In the remainder of the match, neither team managed to find the back of the net, sending it into overtime. The game remained tied until the 110th minute, when the Jayhawks tallied the go-ahead and game-winning score.

