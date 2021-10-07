CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASUN notebook: Thais Reiss continues to churn out clutch goals for UNF women's soccer team

St. Augustine Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThais Reiss of the University of North Florida women's soccer team has continued her ability to find the net -- and almost every goal seems to matter. Reiss, a graduate senior, scored her eighth goal of the season on Sunday in a 2-0 victory at Eastern Kentucky, adding insurance in the second half after sophomore Marissa House, a Bishop Kenny graduate, opened the scoring with her first goal of the season.

