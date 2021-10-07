ASUN notebook: Thais Reiss continues to churn out clutch goals for UNF women's soccer team
Thais Reiss of the University of North Florida women's soccer team has continued her ability to find the net -- and almost every goal seems to matter. Reiss, a graduate senior, scored her eighth goal of the season on Sunday in a 2-0 victory at Eastern Kentucky, adding insurance in the second half after sophomore Marissa House, a Bishop Kenny graduate, opened the scoring with her first goal of the season.www.staugustine.com
Comments / 0