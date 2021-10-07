CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

John Krull: The real threat isn’t refugees

By Staff Reports
Greenfield Daily Reporter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana, fears for Hoosiers’ security. “As around 5,000 evacuated Afghans will be temporarily housed at Indiana’s Camp Atterbury while they are vetted for resettlement across the country, it is extremely important that all local units of government and first responders know who they are, how many, and what part of the vetting process they’re in so Hoosiers do not suffer the fallout of President Biden’s disastrous withdrawal. I have communicated to the relevant federal departments that vetting details and any plans for resettlement must be transparent and public so we can honor our commitments to our Afghan allies while keeping Hoosier communities safe,” Braun said in a press release.

jody
6d ago

20,000 are coming to Atlanta. We have a housing problem so severe that the city abolished single family home zoning. How will that work out?

Stephen Rettell
6d ago

Just more people that won't assimilate. Even encouraged to not assimilate. The US needs to stop all immigration for a generation and encourage all that are here to become Americans and not hyphenated Americans. About the vaccines; more people have died since January 1, 2021 than last year from Covid. Are the vaccines working? Are studies being done? Will negative reports about the vaccines be allowed?

Mike
6d ago

There is some logic to this article. Where the logic fails is in the analysis of the Afghani refugee. The administration admits thatv90% of those refugees had no indication that they helped America. Frankly it was not that high. These were simply people who got to the airoort...one may ask how and why they were allowed in by the Taliban. Din't believe everything you read. these refugees need careful vetting, which they will not get.

