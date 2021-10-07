CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'No Time to Die,' Daniel Craig's last Bond film, is in U.S. theaters Friday

 7 days ago

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. NPR's A Martínez talks to Glen Weldon of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour podcast and Jourdain Searles, co-host of the podcast Bad Romance, about Daniel Craig's epic conclusion as James Bond. Transcript. (SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) A MARTINEZ, BYLINE: It's Daniel Craig's epic...

Hello Magazine

Daniel Craig's unconventional wedding to Rachel Weisz revealed

Rachel Avery Daniel Craig wedding: James Bond star Daniel is married to Rachel Weisz – and their 2011 wedding day just might surprise you. While Daniel Craig may be stepping down from the James Bond franchise, he is still very much committed to his wife Rachel Weisz, whom he has been married to since 2011.
The Independent

Daniel Craig attended No Time To Die premiere with daughter Ella

Daniel Craig attended the premiere of his fifth and final James Bond film, No Time To Die, with his daughter.The actor arrived at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday 28 September with his eldest child, 29-year-old actor Ella Loudon.Craig wore a pink velvet dinner jacket from London-based haberdashery The Anderson & Sheppard. He paired the statement piece with a crisp white shirt, black bow tie and black trousers.Posing for the cameras alongside her father, Loudon cut a smart figure in an ivory silk shirt, black blazer and trousers, and a blue Fabergé pendant. Her blonde hair was swept back into...
times-georgian.com

Daniel Craig reveals how he landed Star Wars role

Daniel Craig has revealed how being James Bond led to his 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' cameo. The 53-year-old actor - who's making his final outing as 007 in 'No Time To Die' - has recalled how being on set for 2015's 'Spectre' saw him take a shot and end up being cast by director JJ Abram's for role as a Stormtrooper.
flickprime.com

Daniel Craig reveals he kissed Rami Malek after every scene on sets of ‘No Time To Die’

No Time To Die hit the theatres earlier this month and has been receiving rave critiques from critics and audiences alike. The film is the twenty fifth film within the James Bond franchise and marks the tip of Daniel Craig’s period as the long-lasting British Spy. Recently the cast of the film together with Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux and Lashana Lynch sat down for an interview with EW. Malek had earlier in an interview revealed that Craig has kissed him whereas capturing. Daniel opened up concerning the kiss and confirmed that that they had certainly shared various kisses on the units of No Time To Die.
Rolling Stone

Daniel Craig Is the Best James Bond — It’s Not Even Close

He was blonde, for starters — that was enough to throw some purists into a tizzy. Stockier, too, with a pugilist’s build, and muscles that looked earned rather than sculpted in a gym. Handsome, but not in a pretty way, with that barroom brawler’s mug of his. Those blue eyes were less suggestive of matinee-idol seductiveness than a subzero temperature, chilling everything right beneath the surface. Unlike many of the previous Agent 007s, his vibe was way more East End than Eton, and the confidence of his movements only emphasized that he was a coil perpetually on the edge of...
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Daniel Craig?

Daniel Craig, 53, may have played James Bond for the fifth and final time in "No Time to Die," but he already has plenty of projects lined up to keep himself busy and his fans happy for a long while...
The Hollywood Reporter

Billy Magnussen on Key ‘No Time to Die’ Scenes and ‘The Many Saints of Newark’

[This interview contains spoilers for No Time to Die.] For No Time to Die star Billy Magnussen, there’s no time like the present. In the 25th James Bond film from Eon Productions, Magnussen plays CIA officer Logan Ash, who, along with his fellow CIA operative Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), tries to convince a retired Bond to assist with a mission. Magnussen, who had previously worked with No Time to Die filmmaker Cary Fukunaga on the Netflix limited series Maniac, actually made his case for a Bond role on Maniac‘s red carpet. “I remember when we premiered Maniac because we found out that...
Variety

Chinonye Chuwku’s Emmett Till Film for MGM’s Orion Pictures Adds 7 to Cast

MGM’s Orion Pictures’ film “Till,” starring Danielle Deadwyler, Whoopi Goldberg and Jalyn Hall as Emmett Till, has rounded out its cast. Frankie Faison, Jayme Lawson, Tosin Cole, Kevin Carroll, Sean Patrick Thomas, John Douglas Thompson and Roger Guenveur Smith have boarded the project, directed by Chinonye Chukwu. “Till” is currently filming in Atlanta, with the full cast pictured above. “Till” tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley (Deadwyler), chronicling her decision to have an open casket at Emmett’s funeral and allowing Jet magazine to publish David Jackson’s funeral photos in order to ensure people everywhere saw the true horrors of her son’s murder....
Variety

The Best Gifts for James Bond Fans

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. As 007 fans know all too well, no big-budget film in recent memory has been plagued by more setbacks and delays than “No Time to Die.” But Daniel Craig’s final entry as James Bond is finally here after hitting theaters on Oct. 8 — and it’s already received rave reviews. Now that the long-awaited film is here, there’s no better time to stock up on...
AFP

'No Time to Die' wastes no time topping US box office

"No Time to Die," the latest installment in the James Bond movie franchise, shot straight to number one in North America's box office on its opening weekend, netting $55.5 million, according to industry watcher Exhibitor Relations. The United Artists film, the last to feature Daniel Craig as 007, sees Ian Fleming's spy hero dragged out of retirement to face off against old foes Blofeld, the criminal network SPECTRE and Safin, played by Rami Malek. Last week's leader "Venom: Let there Be Carnage," was knocked down to second place with a haul of $31.7 million, making a total of $141 million for its first two weeks. The Sony film stars Tom Hardy as investigative journalist Eddie Brock whose symbiotic bond with an alien named Venom gives him superpowers. Brock must stop serial killer Cletus Kasady, played by Woody Harrelson, who has broken out of prison after merging with another alien.
Deadline

‘No Time To Die’ Now Seeing $60M+ Over 4-Day Holiday — Monday Update

Monday AM: No Time to Die will wind up at $60M+ over four days, thanks to the Indigenous Peoples’ Day holiday in the Northeast. A $5M-$6M Monday is in store for the Cary Joji Fukunaga-directed MGM/UAR/Eon feature which is in the space of Spectre‘s Monday ($5.3M) back in 2015, and higher than 2008’s Quantum of Solace ($4.1M) and 2006’s Casino Royale (3.8M). Daniel Craig’s turn in Skyfall saw a huge Monday of $11.3M due to the Veterans Day holiday in 2012 falling on a Sunday. Among the top non-holiday Mondays during the pandemic are Black Widow ($7.1M), F9 ($6.59M) and Venom: Let There Be Carnage ($5.75M). No Time to Die‘s 3-day eased to $55.2M,...
The Independent

Judi Dench discovers she has a royal connection

Judi Dench has discovered that she has a royal connection after appearing on BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are? Researchers on the TV show determined that one of her maternal ancestors was a lady in waiting in the Danish court.The Skyfall actor said she had “no idea” that she had any Danish connections. “I had no idea about any of that. Or even that we had any Danish connections but this, I have found out, is my Mother’s family, and now of course I want to explore it further,” Dench said. “And now I believe there are Swedish...
Variety

‘Belfast’ Campaigns Caitriona Balfe and Jamie Dornan as Supporting, Jude Hill Goes for Lead at Oscars (EXCLUSIVE)

The cast of Kenneth Branagh’s “Belfast,” including Caitriona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds and Judi Dench, will follow young Jude Hill’s lead on the road to the Academy Awards. Variety has learned exclusively that Focus Features will campaign Hill for lead actor consideration during the awards season, with the rest of the cast going for the supporting recognition. Balfe and Dornan’s category submissions have been a question mark since the film’s debut at Telluride, riding the line between leading and supporting characters. Balfe, in many ways, has the more accessible and resonating role of the cast. Aside from delivering a beautifully...
IndieWire

‘No Time to Die’: How Daniel Craig’s Farewell as James Bond Got the Supersized IMAX Treatment

In honor of Daniel Craig’s farewell as James Bond, “No Time to Die” director Cary Joji Fukunaga made a romantic adventure to wrap up 007’s emotionally-charged personal journey, and linked it to the franchise’s two previous tragic love stories: “Casino Royale” and “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.” For cinematography, Fukunaga tapped Oscar-winning DP Linus Sandgren (“La La Land”), who shot on Kodak film in 35mm and 65mm large-format (including IMAX 65mm) — a franchise first. What they achieved on “No Time to Die” was an “enhanced reality,” with greater richness and scope in a grand, classical style, according to Sandgren, who...
Variety

How First-Time Feature Filmmaker Jeymes Samuel Is Reinventing the Western With ‘The Harder They Fall’

After spending more than a decade teasing out a story of real-life Black cowboys, Jeymes Samuel was finally on location in Santa Fe, N.M., gearing up to shoot his feature directorial debut, the high-octane Western “The Harder They Fall.” His dream project was about to become a reality. To help him realize his vision, he’d assembled an all-star cast headlined by Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors and Regina King, fresh off her supporting actress Oscar win for “If Beale Street Could Talk.” Netflix had put up $90 million to fund Samuel’s radical reimagining of what he calls the New West, an epic...
