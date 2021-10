NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – “Aladdin” returned to Broadway on Tuesday to once again work a little magic on audiences. Fans lined up early outside the New Amsterdam Theatre on 42nd Street. The show reopened on Sept. 28 at the New Amsterdam Theatre following a nearly two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, but it only got in two performances before breakthrough COVID cases among cast and crew members forced the show to shut down for over a week. “Aladdin” ticketholders were turned away at the door on Oct. 1, after the show was canceled just hours before curtain time. This story was originally published Oct. 12. 2021.

