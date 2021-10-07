CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The World Health Organization approves the first malaria vaccine

capradio.org
 7 days ago

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. The WHO has given the green light to the first malaria vaccine. Thousands of people are afflicted by malaria every year in sub Saharan Africa. Young children are especially vulnerable to the disease. Transcript. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. There is huge news in...

www.capradio.org

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matshidiso Moeti
capradio.org

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sub Saharan Africa#Global Health#Malaria Vaccine#Npr#Covid#Rts#Glaxosmithkline#Who#Beaubien#Africans
