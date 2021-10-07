The last Sears in Illinois is preparing to close for good

Sears will close its last remaining mall location in a Chicago suburb on Nov. 14. What does it mean to loyal customers to see such a once iconic and proud brand close up shop?. Sears was once the biggest retailer in this country. I can remember going to Sears as a kid. I remember buying my first refrigerator in a Sears. But I'm not sure where I'd find one now. The chain has had to shut down most of its stores. And that's now happening in a mall in Illinois, the state where Sears opened its first big store a century ago. From WBEZ in Chicago, Michael Puente reports.