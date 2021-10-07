Fire Prevention Drive-thru Parade in Lafayette

Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

There will be a drive-thru parade Saturday in downtown Lafayette to celebrate Fire Prevention Week.

Lafayette Fire Department Spokesman Alton Trahan says the parade will be held at the Lafayette Fire Prevention Bureau at 2100 Jefferson Street this Saturday, October 9.

Parents can drive by the facility between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and you don’t even have to get out of your car.

This week is designated as Fire Prevention Week, and Trahan says they continue to educate the community about fire safety issues.

This year, Trahan says they are focusing on the Sounds of Fire Safety as another layer of working to reduce fires in our homes. Trahan says unfortunately younger people often do not even recognize the sound of smoke detector alarms, therefore they do not act when the beeping starts.

Trahan says that it’s very good advice for parents to devise a plan for their families in the event of a fire. He adds it’s imperative to not only have a plan but to practice the plan at least once a month so everyone knows what to do if there is ever a fire. He says it’s extremely important to practice beeping the smoke detector so that kids will recognize the sound. In today’s world full of mobile technology, he says research shows, kids tend to ignore the sound of the smoke detector as just another beeping sound.

For Saturday’s event, the parking lot will be full of all kinds of fire equipment and tools that kids can experience. He says they will have the following on display:

Firetruck

Aerial ladder

Fire safety house

The first two hundred kids that come to the event will receive the following items free:

Pizza

Drink

A fire safety goody bag

Several companies have teamed up to make the event possible including the following:

Acadian Bottling Company

Super One Foods

Domino’s Pizza

Hiller Companies

You can find out more information about fire safety by clicking here .