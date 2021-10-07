CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inflation costing US households extra $175 per month, economist says

By New York Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past couple of months, Allison, a wife and mother of a toddler and teenager in Chicago, says she’s been spending about $50 more each week on groceries to feed her family — and that’s at a discount supermarket chain, Aldi’s. "I used to spend $70 a week, but...

International Business Times

Economists Make Alarming Forecast: US 'Heading Into A Recession' By Year's End

Economists are notorious for missing the early signs of recessions and those who get it right, are usually feted, though in hindsight. While the economy seems to be rebounding from the lows of the pandemic-induced slump, new research by economists David Blanchflower of Dartmouth College and Alex Bryson of the University College London suggests otherwise.
FOXBusiness

Inflation surges by most in 13 years as energy prices spike

U.S. consumer prices last month accelerated at their fastest annual pace in 13 years as energy prices surged. The consumer index price index rose 5.4% year over year in September, according to the Labor Department, matching the July reading for the hottest print since 2008. Prices increased 0.4% month over month.
FOXBusiness

Economist: Wrong policies will make inflation worse

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Illinois Business
WSPA 7News

Why Social Security’s cost of living adjustment will jump next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rising inflation is expected to lead to a sizeable increase in Social Security’s annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for 2022. Exactly how much will be revealed Wednesday morning after a Labor Department report on inflation during September, a data point used in the final calculation. Over the last 10 years, the Social […]
FOXBusiness

Social Security payments to jump most in 39 years as inflation surges

Millions of retirees and other Americans receiving Social Security benefits in 2022 are set to receive the biggest payment increase in four decades, following a pandemic-driven inflation spike. The Social Security Administration said Wednesday that next year's cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, will be 5.9%. That amounts to a monthly increase...
Mark Zandi
Person
John Catsimatidis
FOXBusiness

Accelerating Inflation Spreads Through the Economy

U.S. inflation accelerated last month and remained at its highest rate in over a decade, with price increases from pandemic-related labor and materials shortages rippling through the economy. The Labor Department said last month’s consumer-price index, which measures what consumers pay for goods and services, rose to 5.4% from a...
FOXBusiness

Kudlow: Fed pumping cash into economy won't tame inflation

FOX Business host Larry Kudlow told, "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" Wednesday that the Federal Reserve "pumping cash" into the economy will not tame inflation amid stagflation concerns. LARRY KUDLOW: We have more money than we know what to do with, and so the Fed is doing these…reverse repurchase agreements for...
AFP

Food and rent prices drive US inflation spike in September

The US inflation spike is not over, according to government data released Wednesday that showed prices for food and rents increasing in the world's largest economy last month, underscoring the complications Washington policymakers face as they guide the country's bounceback from the pandemic. Whether the inflation spike will prove persistent has divided economists in recent months. 
FOXBusiness

Fed's Bostic warns inflation surge 'will not be brief' amid wild consumer price spikes

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic warned Tuesday that a recent burst of inflation is unlikely to dissipate anytime soon as pandemic-driven supply constraints continue to trigger wild swings in consumer prices. "It is becoming increasingly clear that the feature of this episode that has animated price pressures — mainly...
MarketWatch

EIA says U.S. household natural-gas heating costs to jump 30% this winter

The Energy Information Administration on Wednesday forecast that U.S. households that primarily use natural gas to heat their homes will likely spend an average of $746 this winter, which runs from October to March, up 30% from the amount they spent last winter. Natural-gas futures have more than doubled so far this year, with an energy shortage in Europe and Asia contributing to tight supplies for the fuel. The increase in natural gas expenditures "comes from both higher expected prices and higher expected consumption," the EIA said in its Winter Fuels Outlook report. Households that primarily use heating oil will spend an average $1,734, up 43% from last winter, the EIA said. Households that primarily use electricity to heat their homes will spend an average $1,268 this winter on electricity bills, up 6% from last winter, the EIA said, adding that nearly two-thirds of homes in the South heat primarily with electricity. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, November natural gas traded at $5.408 per million British thermal units, down 9.7 cents, or 1.8%, in Wednesday dealings, but up more than 90% year to date, FactSet data show.
AFP

Supply bottlenecks hitting US economy and prices, but don't panic: Yellen

Snarls in transportation and supply chains have led to rising prices and shortages of some goods, but US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday urged Americans not to panic. Price increases are not likely to last, and there should be plenty of products available for the holiday shopping season, Yellen said in an interview with CBS News. "I believe it's transitory," Yellen said about the recent run up in prices. "But I don't mean to suggest that these pressures will disappear in the next month or two. This is an unprecedented shock to the global economy."
