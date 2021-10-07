CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hundreds of billions were spent by the US in Afghanistan. Here are 10 of the starkest examples of 'waste, fraud and abuse'

By Nick Paton Walsh, CNN
Clayton News Daily
 6 days ago

Half a billion dollars of aircraft that flew for about a year. A huge $85 million hotel that never opened, and sits in disrepair. Camouflage uniforms for the Afghan army whose fancy pattern would cost an extra $28 million. A healthcare facility listed as located in the Mediterranean Sea. These...

www.news-daily.com

