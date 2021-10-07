Putnam Pole Barn "Total Loss" In Wednesday Fire

A large pole barn was destroyed in a fire Wednesday in Putnam Township. Fire crews were dispatched around 10:45 in the morning for an outdoor smoke investigation at a residence on Pingree Road, south of Schafer Road. Upon arrival, Putnam Township Fire Chief Curt Ruf tells WHMI they found a large metal barn on fire with flames through the roof. Ruf says the barn was a distance off the road, so it is likely that it had been burning for a while before passersby called it in after seeing smoke.