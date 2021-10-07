CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

S&P 500 Fell To Previous Low: When in Doubt Get Out!

By Lee Daily
leedaily.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe index of S&P 500 has now planned to take out most of its present advantages yesterday, as they have increased the time period of their trend going down which actually planned for a shorter amount of time. The index was decreased to 1.2% as of on Wednesday’s ad according to the price charged and then it was gained back that is the price level of 4,300. Meanwhile, in the previous week, the entire market went down since the 20th of July and approximately has reached the lowest point of 4,305.91.

leedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Asian shares mixed after muddled day of trading on Wall St

Shares were mixed in Asia on Wednesday as traders waited for updates on inflation and corporate earnings. Shares rose in Shanghai after customs data showed exports rose in September, though imports slowed sharply. The Shanghai Composite index jumped 0.6% to 3,566.24. Tokyo s Nikkei 225 index fell 0.3% to 28,140.28 and the S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.1% lower to 7,272.50. Seoul s Kospi gained 1% to 2,944.41. Hong Kong was closed for a holiday. Markets have been choppy for weeks as investors try to figure out how the economy will continue its recovery with COVID-19 remaining a threat and rising inflation...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stocks open slightly higher as earnings season gets under way

Major U.S. stock indexes opened flat to modestly higher Wednesday as earnings season unofficially kicked off with results from Wall Street giants JPMorgan Chase & Co. and BlackRock Inc. , as well as Delta Air Lines Inc. . The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30 points, or 0.1%, to 34,408, while the S&P 500 edged up 0.2% to 4,360. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.4% to 14,531. JPMorgan Chase shares were down 0.8% in the early going, while BlackRock shares jumped 3%. Delta shares gave up 2.8%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S P 500#Dow Jones
MarketWatch

S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite snap 3-session skid but Dow ensnared in longest losing skid in three weeks

U.S. stocks ended mostly in positive territory Wednesday, halting a string of losses at three, as investors digested minutes from the Federal Reserve's Sept. 21-22 policy meeting that seemed to underscore the cetnral bank's plan to dial back its monthly purchases of Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities as evidence of inflation show that pricing pressures continue to percolate. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower but almost unchanged at about 34,378. Still, it was the fourth straight decline for the blue-chip benchmark, matching the longest losing skid ended Sept. 21, FactSet data show. The S&P 500 index closed up 0.3% at 4,363, while the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.7% at about 14,572, and marked the best day since Oct. 7. Several Fed officials said they even preferred a more rapid reduction of the central bank's current $120 billion pace of monthly purchases, rather than the $15 billion reduction anticipated. Data showed that the U.S. consumer-price index rose 0.4% in September after climbing 0.3% in August, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. In the 12 months through September, the CPI increased 5.4% after advancing 5.3% year-over-year in August.
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares rise as Wall Street tech gain boosts optimism

Asian shares were mostly higher on Thursday, tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street as investors sought out bargains, including technology stocks. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo Seoul and Sydney Markets in Hong Kong were closed for a holiday. The Shanghai Composite index was little changed, at 3,561.91, after the government reported a surge in producer price inflation, which rose to a record 10.7% over a year earlier in September from 9.5% in August. Much of the increase was due to surging coal prices, which appear not to have fed into consumer prices even as parts of the...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Dow ends nearly 250 points lower as investors prepare for earnings

Stocks gave up early gains to finish lower Monday, slumping as investors await the kickoff of earnings season, as well as economic data due later this week on inflation and retail sales. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 249 points, or 0.7%, to end near 34,497, while the S&P 500 lost around 30 points, or 0.7%, to close near 4,361. The Nasdaq Composite gave up around 93 points, or 0.6%, finishing near 14,486.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Stock market reverses course in Monday afternoon trade, with Dow down about 120 points

U.S. stock markets turned south Monday afternoon, with early, modest gains fizzling, amid selling in financials and communication services . The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading about 115 points lower, or 0.3%, at 34,630, the S&P 500 index was trading 0.3% lower at 4,380, while the Nasdaq Composite Index shed 0.1% at 14,560. All three benchmarks had been showing modest gains earlier in the session. The Treasury is closed in observance of Columbus Day in the U.S.
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares fall as rising energy costs fan inflation fears

Shares retreated in Asia on Tuesday as surging prices of oil, coal and other energy added to concerns over inflation. Benchmarks declined in Tokyo Hong Kong and Shanghai. Oil prices edged lower after U.S. benchmark crude oil closed above $80 per barrel on Monday. It traded briefly above $81 per barrel on Monday for the first time in seven years. Costs of oil, coal and natural gas have been climbing, adding to price pressures that might lead the Federal Reserve and other central banks to pull back more quickly on their support for markets. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index lost...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy