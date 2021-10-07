CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Midland lawyer: Hiring an owner's representative makes more sense than ever

By James J. Rabaut
Midland Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past several years, it has become more common for owners to engage owner's representatives on construction projects – and with good reason. Owner’s reps provide any number of invaluable services, from assisting the owner on selection of an architect and contractor to advising on the scope of work to reviewing and testing cost estimates to approval of draw requests. It’s no wonder we are seeing an increase in the use of owner’s reps as construction projects and their delivery methods become more complex, opening owners and investors to increased economic risk.

Is $1,400 Stimulus Check For Social Security Recipients Likely To Happen? Senior Citizen Group Urges Congress To Support Proposal

The American Rescue Plan provided many people with a $1,400 stimulus check in March. But, at this point, the chances of a fourth stimulus check in the near future are slim. This is because the economy has improved dramatically in the last six months, making the case for extensive help more difficult at this time. However, while the general population may not require more stimulus payment, some proponents argue that seniors on Social Security should be an exception.
BUSINESS
Midland Daily News

Midland County COVID Report

Midland County had 104 new COVID-19 cases reported from Oct. 12-13. Midland County: 104 cases were added; pandemic total is 8,941 cases, 815 probable cases, 120 deaths and six probable deaths. Bay County: 142 cases and one death were added; pandemic total stands at 13,050 cases, 965 probable cases, 362...
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
Midland Daily News

Reader favors expanding access to eye healthcare in Michigan

I’m writing today in support of House Bill 4356 which would expand access to eye healthcare in Michigan. As we’ve seen during the pandemic, telehealth options have become a vital part of healthcare. Having access to online healthcare like we’ve seen in the past year has greatly benefitted families, especially when the pandemic was at its peak. Expanding telehealth to online vision care would only increase these benefits.
MICHIGAN STATE
Midland Daily News

Midland political leaders divided by redistricting lines

Despite the intent of a partisan-free process, newly proposed maps have Midland political leaders divided over party lines, not just district lines. Michigan's redistricting panel released the proposed maps Monday for public comment, offering various maps for U.S. Congressional, state Senate and state House maps. These maps have left some political leaders here satisfied, but have left others concerned about the city of Midland being separated from the rest of the county.
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

Andrews Hooper Pavlik promotes Conley in Midland Office

Andrews Hooper Pavlik PLC (AHP) has announced the promotion of Ryan P. Conley, CPA, to senior manager in its Midland office. Conley joined the Midland office in January 2011 as a staff accountant. He is a graduate of Saginaw Valley State University where he earned a bachelor of professional accountancy degree. Conley was promoted to senior accountant in January 2013 and to manager in March 2016.
MIDLAND, MI
Midland Daily News

Midland City Council discusses Sturgeon Creek cleanup

Dollar stores and Sturgeon Creek cleanup were hot topics for the Midland City Council on Monday. Councilors met in the Midland City Hall in a regular meeting to discuss the potential of cleaning up Sturgeon Creek within the city and how much it would cost. They also voted on a zoning change request relating to a new Dollar General coming to town.
MIDLAND COUNTY, MI
Virginia Mercury

Federal judge presses AG to weigh in on election calendar. ‘I want him to do his job.’

A federal judge is urging Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring to issue a formal opinion on the state’s election calendar after U.S. census delays forced members of the General Assembly to run in outdated districts this year. Herring has steadfastly declined to weigh in despite receiving a formal request for an opinion five months ago […] The post Federal judge presses AG to weigh in on election calendar. ‘I want him to do his job.’ appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Arizona Mirror

AIRC must draw fair districts that properly balance criteria, including competitiveness

The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission is preparing to immerse itself in the heart of its task: creating new boundaries for the state’s nine congressional and 30 legislative districts.  This Friday the commissioners will meet to propose changes to the maps and are scheduled to generate an official “draft map” a week later. After that, they […] The post AIRC must draw fair districts that properly balance criteria, including competitiveness appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
POLITICS
Daily Montanan

PSC rejects NorthWestern’s request to increase base power costs

The increase in July that many Montana power customers saw on their bills won’t be permanent — at least just yet. The Montana Public Service Commission denied last week NorthWestern’s application to increase its base power costs. In an earlier interim order, the commission had granted a request for a temporary adjustment, which NorthWestern had […] The post PSC rejects NorthWestern’s request to increase base power costs appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RiverBender.com

Attorney General Raoul Demands Review Of Plan To Transform Postal Service

CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today joined a coalition of 20 attorneys general in submitting a formal complaint asking the Postal Regulatory Commission to order the U.S. Postal Service to present Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s 10-year plan to transform the Postal Service to the commission for a hearing on the record and an advisory opinion. “Without the Postal Regulatory Commission’s statutorily-required review, the public will not have the opportunity to give Continue Reading
CHICAGO, IL
CPA Trendlines

Thought Leadership Is More Precious Than Ever

Help your referral sources position themselves. An approach you can use and one that can strongly differentiate you from your competitors is to add value that helps the professionals reach their goals and become more successful. Some of the more viable approaches involve helping them become thought leaders and providing them with turnkey business development solutions.
ECONOMY
Valley Breeze

McKee's decline in approval makes sense

Gov. Dan McKee is down eight approval points on COVID from his high-water mark this spring. It should not be a surprise. The national “COVID-19 Consortium for Understanding Public Policy Preferences Across States” has been up and running for 20 months. By state, it measures feelings about virus health risk and consequential restrictions. The data has understandably moved from the start. Here in the Northeast, we were first worried about everything with our health and welcomed restrictions. Now, we have grown tired of many rules and our wellness confidence is crawling back.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Montana Standard

Guest view: We need mining more than ever, but we're making it harder

Now, more than ever, mining policy is energy policy. Wind turbines, solar panels, batteries, and electric vehicles (EVs) are driving soaring demand for the minerals and metals that make these technologies possible. But the supply chains needed to deploy these technologies at the speed and scale required to take on climate challenges aren’t keeping up. Nowhere is this truer than the United States.
METAL MINING
Inc.com

The Lawyer You Hire Matters

Many entrepreneurs think that lawyer is a generic term. They might say, "I need to hire a lawyer." But the mistake they make in doing so is that they fail to recognize that there are many kinds of lawyers. Just like doctors, most lawyers have specialized in an area of the law and are paid for that expertise. When you have a problem to deal with, you need to be clear about the kind of lawyer you need to call on for help. If you had a problem with your eyes, you wouldn't call a podiatrist; acquiring legal counsel is the same.
Arkansas Business

The Right Benefits Matter More Than Ever

The American workforce is restless. A recent survey indicated a majority of Americans in the workforce — 55% — expect to look for a new job in the next 12 months1. While benefits have always played a major role in a company’s ability to attract and retain new talent, it’s never mattered more than now.
ECONOMY
DFW Community News

Money Sense: Why women may emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever

Each year, Women’s History Month shines a light on the often unsung contributions of women around the world. This year, more than ever, women’s contributions deserve recognition. Holding families and society together, women have done it all during the pandemic: Wife. Mother. Daughter. Teacher. Front-line worker. Caregiver. First responder. Professional. Politician — including even Vice President.
BUSINESS

