Midland lawyer: Hiring an owner's representative makes more sense than ever
Over the past several years, it has become more common for owners to engage owner's representatives on construction projects – and with good reason. Owner's reps provide any number of invaluable services, from assisting the owner on selection of an architect and contractor to advising on the scope of work to reviewing and testing cost estimates to approval of draw requests. It's no wonder we are seeing an increase in the use of owner's reps as construction projects and their delivery methods become more complex, opening owners and investors to increased economic risk.
