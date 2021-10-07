Midland lawyer: Hiring an owner's representative makes more sense than ever

Many entrepreneurs think that lawyer is a generic term. They might say, "I need to hire a lawyer." But the mistake they make in doing so is that they fail to recognize that there are many kinds of lawyers. Just like doctors, most lawyers have specialized in an area of the law and are paid for that expertise. When you have a problem to deal with, you need to be clear about the kind of lawyer you need to call on for help. If you had a problem with your eyes, you wouldn't call a podiatrist; acquiring legal counsel is the same.

