WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An area of high pressure keeps temps in the 90′s through this weekend. For Thursday expect a high near 94 with mostly sunny skies, winds will be out of the south. Friday will be slightly warmer with a high in the upper 90′s. This weekend we have the chance of record-breaking or record-tying heat with temps forecasted to reach near 96 and 97 degrees.