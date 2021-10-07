CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

GAIL COLLINS: Mitch's mini-moment

WRAL News
WRAL News
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EDITOR'S NOTE: Gail Collins is a New York Times columnist, a former member of the editorial board and was the first woman to serve as the Times editorial page editor. Well, the good news is that we’re probably not going to default on the national debt before Thanksgiving. Whoopee. Really...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Mitch McConnell balks at DOJ's response to school board threats

As 2021 has unfolded, the unsettling intimidation campaigns, largely from the far-right, have targeted far too many groups of unsuspecting Americans. From election officials to public health officials to flight attendants, it's been a difficult year filled with threats, confrontations, and fear. Local education officials, meanwhile, have dealt with the...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Most Republican senators don’t want ‘clinical narcissist’ Trump to announce bid for White House before 2022 midterms, report says

Republican senators are reportedly worried about the prospect of former President Donald Trump making another bid for the White House and announcing his candidacy before the 2022 midterm elections.Several Republicans in the upper chamber including at least one up for reelection next year unloaded on the idea in statements to The Hill on promise of anonymity.“He’s a clinical narcissist. He threw away the election in the debate with Biden and he threw away the Senate out of spite,” one senator told the news outlet, adding: “I think we’re better off when he’s not part of any story.”One senator, Ron...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
KGO

US in middle of constitutional crisis, Hillary Clinton says

Democrats will reach a deal on President Joe Biden's agenda in the Senate, former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton said Monday on "The View," but the passage of legislation like the $3.5 trillion infrastructure bill is "overdue." "I think they will get a deal," Clinton said....
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gail Collins
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Lindsey Graham
Daily Mail

Many Senate Republicans DON'T want Donald Trump to run for president and fear he could sink their own election hopes if he announces before the 2022 midterms

Senate Republicans have shared they hope former President Donald Trump does not announce another run for the White House – especially before the 2022 midterms, a Sunday report reveals. Several GOP senators told The Hill that they don't want Trump at the helm of their party. 'I think we're better...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Telegraph

Trump draws up Republican 'hitlist' ahead of '2024 run'

Donald Trump may no longer be in the White House or on Twitter, but his influence on the Republican party shows no sign of waning. The barrage of messages to supporters endorsing candidates for the next mid-term elections is relentless as he tries to remake the GOP in his image.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Times#Senate#Democrats#Republicans#Democratic
Slate

Mitch McConnell

We didn’t think the Senate minority leader’s decision to let through a two-month increase in the debt ceiling was a cave, as it just punted the underlying issue of a long-term extension toward a dramatic holiday finish. But the Surge is an easy grader! McConnell’s conference was furious with him after he made the deal, with Sen. Lindsey Graham calling it “a complete capitulation” and Sen. Ted Cruz declaring that “Chuck Schumer won this game of chicken.” Cruz—who is back in his own beloved game of pissing off his colleagues to build material for his next presidential run—insisted on Thursday on forcing a cloture vote, meaning Republican leadership had to scrounge up 10 votes to help Democrats break a filibuster (they got 11). So why did McConnell, in the short term at least, back off from his original insistence that Republicans wouldn’t help Democrats, and that Democrats needed to raise the debt limit through the filibuster-free reconciliation process? According to some members of his conference, McConnell was worried that the pressure on Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema to nix the filibuster, at least in this specific case, might become too strong for them to resist. If that’s the case, then McConnell—who is lauded for his ability to see every step of the game well in advance—might be losing his edge, because he surely should’ve seen that coming. The rage from his conference, though, as well as the difficulty Republicans had putting up votes to break a filibuster, suggests that this monthslong strategy of refusing to help Democrats wasn’t a McConnell offensive play so much as an act of desperation to keep a lid on divisions within his conference. McConnell swears Republicans won’t do this on the next vote. But isn’t that what he said the last time?
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Washington Post

Biden’s challenge to Mitch McConnell: Go ahead, burn the place down

On Monday, President Biden shocked the political world by refusing to promise that the battle over the debt limit will be resolved without the United States defaulting on its debts, which would unleash economic calamity. “No, I can’t,” Biden said, when asked whether he could guarantee resolution. “That’s up to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
41K+
Followers
39K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy