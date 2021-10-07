CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool - International Break Round Up - Wednesday 6th October

By Neil Conner
LFCTransferRoom
 6 days ago

Liverpool's midfielder Naby Keita came off the bench as Guinea drew 1-1 with Sudan on Wednesday evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nxUkc_0cJpjoBm00
Sipa USA

The 26 year old came on in the 68th minute with Guinea leading 1-0 through Mohamed Bayo's goal.

The goal came in the 56th minute with the assist coming from Olympiacos' Aguibou Camara who has been linked with a move to Liverpool over the past 24 hours by reliable journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos.

Sudan equalised in the 72nd minute via Seif Teiri but remain bottom of CAF Group I on one point and a point behind Guinea. The two teams will meet again on Satuday.

International Break Fixtures Remaining

Thursday, 7th October

6pm Saudi Arabia v Japan (Takumi Minamino)

7.15pm Slovenia U21 v England U21 (Curtis Jones)

Friday, 8th October

12.30am Venezuela v Brazil (Alisson, Fabinho)

7.45pm Czech Republic v Wales (Neco Williams)

7.45pm Latvia v Netherlands (Virgil Van Dijk)

8pm Egypt v Libya (Mohamed Salah)

Saturday, 9th October

3pm Guinea v Sudan (Naby Keita)

5pm Azerbaijan v Ireland (Caoimhin Kelleher)

5pm Scotland v Israel (Andrew Robertson)

5pm Georgia v Greece (Kostas Tsimikas)

7.45pm Switzerland v Northern Ireland (Conor Bradley)

7.45pm Andorra v England (Jordan Henderson)

8.15pm Portugal v Qatar (Diogo Jota)

10pm Senegal v Namibia (Sadio Mane)

Sunday, 10th October

10pm Colombia v Brazil (Alisson, Fabinho)

Monday, 11th October

7pm Andorra U21 v England U21 (Curtis Jones)

7.45pm Netherlands v Gibraltar (Virgil Van Dijk)

7.45pm Estonia v Wales (Neco Williams)

8pm Libya v Egypt (Mohamed Salah)

Tuesday 12th October

11.14am Japan v Australia (Takumi Minamino)

2pm Namibia v Senegal (Sadio Mane)

3pm Guinea v Morocco (Naby Keita)

7.45pm Portugal v Luxembourg (Diogo Jota)

7.45pm England v Hungary (Jordan Henderson)

7.45pm Bulgaria v Northern Ireland (Conor Bradley)

7.45pm Sweden v Greece (Kostas Tsimikas)

7.45pm Faroe Islands v Scotland (Andrew Robertson)

7.45pm Ireland v Qatar (Caoimhin Kelleher)

Friday 15th October

1.30am Brazil v Uruguay (Alisson, Fabinho)

The Independent

When can England qualify for the 2022 World Cup?

England need four points from their final two games to guarantee their place at the 2022 World Cup.The 1-1 draw with Hungary has taken Gareth Southgate's side to within one game of reaching finals in Qatar, though their qualifying campaign is likely to go down to the wire.England will secure their place at next year's tournament if they beat Albania at Wembley next month and Poland drop points.A draw will also be enough to progress if Poland lose, with Southgate’s side currently three points clear at the top of Group I.However, given that Poland travel to 156th-ranked Andorra, any result...
SOCCER
The Independent

Harry Kane a victim of own consistency but doubts linger after drought continues with England

After so conspicuously taking his captain off, Gareth Southgate refused to single him out.The England manager had removed Harry Kane when his side were toiling for a goal against Hungary, but of course wouldn’t bite on any questions about him.“I just think tonight we didn’t play as well as a team as we should and we can,” Southgate said.“In the end we need to refresh that and get fresh legs into the game. With any of the forward players there’s always a story when we take them off.“They’re big players. We have to have a team able to do that....
SPORTS
The Independent

Fifa opens disciplinary proceedings after crowd trouble at England-Hungary clash

Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings in relation to the disturbances which marred England’s World Cup qualifier against Hungary on Tuesday night, and the violent scenes at the Albania versus Poland match in the same group.Hungary fans clashed with police at Wembley after officers entered the stand to arrest an individual for a racially aggravated public order offence in relation to comments directed at a steward.The Metropolitan Police described what happened as “minor disorder”.The Albania versus Poland game in Tirana was temporarily suspended. Bottles were thrown on to the pitch after Karol Swiderski scored for Poland in the 77th minute.Football’s world...
UEFA
