Liverpool - International Break Round Up - Wednesday 6th October

Liverpool's midfielder Naby Keita came off the bench as Guinea drew 1-1 with Sudan on Wednesday evening.

Sipa USA

The 26 year old came on in the 68th minute with Guinea leading 1-0 through Mohamed Bayo's goal.

The goal came in the 56th minute with the assist coming from Olympiacos' Aguibou Camara who has been linked with a move to Liverpool over the past 24 hours by reliable journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos.

Sudan equalised in the 72nd minute via Seif Teiri but remain bottom of CAF Group I on one point and a point behind Guinea. The two teams will meet again on Satuday.

International Break Fixtures Remaining

Thursday, 7th October

6pm Saudi Arabia v Japan (Takumi Minamino)

7.15pm Slovenia U21 v England U21 (Curtis Jones)

Friday, 8th October

12.30am Venezuela v Brazil (Alisson, Fabinho)

7.45pm Czech Republic v Wales (Neco Williams)

7.45pm Latvia v Netherlands (Virgil Van Dijk)

8pm Egypt v Libya (Mohamed Salah)

Saturday, 9th October

3pm Guinea v Sudan (Naby Keita)

5pm Azerbaijan v Ireland (Caoimhin Kelleher)

5pm Scotland v Israel (Andrew Robertson)

5pm Georgia v Greece (Kostas Tsimikas)

7.45pm Switzerland v Northern Ireland (Conor Bradley)

7.45pm Andorra v England (Jordan Henderson)

8.15pm Portugal v Qatar (Diogo Jota)

10pm Senegal v Namibia (Sadio Mane)

Sunday, 10th October

10pm Colombia v Brazil (Alisson, Fabinho)

Monday, 11th October

7pm Andorra U21 v England U21 (Curtis Jones)

7.45pm Netherlands v Gibraltar (Virgil Van Dijk)

7.45pm Estonia v Wales (Neco Williams)

8pm Libya v Egypt (Mohamed Salah)

Tuesday 12th October

11.14am Japan v Australia (Takumi Minamino)

2pm Namibia v Senegal (Sadio Mane)

3pm Guinea v Morocco (Naby Keita)

7.45pm Portugal v Luxembourg (Diogo Jota)

7.45pm England v Hungary (Jordan Henderson)

7.45pm Bulgaria v Northern Ireland (Conor Bradley)

7.45pm Sweden v Greece (Kostas Tsimikas)

7.45pm Faroe Islands v Scotland (Andrew Robertson)

7.45pm Ireland v Qatar (Caoimhin Kelleher)

Friday 15th October

1.30am Brazil v Uruguay (Alisson, Fabinho)