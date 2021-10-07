Liverpool - International Break Round Up - Wednesday 6th October
Liverpool's midfielder Naby Keita came off the bench as Guinea drew 1-1 with Sudan on Wednesday evening.
The 26 year old came on in the 68th minute with Guinea leading 1-0 through Mohamed Bayo's goal.
The goal came in the 56th minute with the assist coming from Olympiacos' Aguibou Camara who has been linked with a move to Liverpool over the past 24 hours by reliable journalist Giannis Chorianopoulos.
Sudan equalised in the 72nd minute via Seif Teiri but remain bottom of CAF Group I on one point and a point behind Guinea. The two teams will meet again on Satuday.
International Break Fixtures Remaining
Thursday, 7th October
6pm Saudi Arabia v Japan (Takumi Minamino)
7.15pm Slovenia U21 v England U21 (Curtis Jones)
Friday, 8th October
12.30am Venezuela v Brazil (Alisson, Fabinho)
7.45pm Czech Republic v Wales (Neco Williams)
7.45pm Latvia v Netherlands (Virgil Van Dijk)
8pm Egypt v Libya (Mohamed Salah)
Saturday, 9th October
3pm Guinea v Sudan (Naby Keita)
5pm Azerbaijan v Ireland (Caoimhin Kelleher)
5pm Scotland v Israel (Andrew Robertson)
5pm Georgia v Greece (Kostas Tsimikas)
7.45pm Switzerland v Northern Ireland (Conor Bradley)
7.45pm Andorra v England (Jordan Henderson)
8.15pm Portugal v Qatar (Diogo Jota)
10pm Senegal v Namibia (Sadio Mane)
Sunday, 10th October
10pm Colombia v Brazil (Alisson, Fabinho)
Monday, 11th October
7pm Andorra U21 v England U21 (Curtis Jones)
7.45pm Netherlands v Gibraltar (Virgil Van Dijk)
7.45pm Estonia v Wales (Neco Williams)
8pm Libya v Egypt (Mohamed Salah)
Tuesday 12th October
11.14am Japan v Australia (Takumi Minamino)
2pm Namibia v Senegal (Sadio Mane)
3pm Guinea v Morocco (Naby Keita)
7.45pm Portugal v Luxembourg (Diogo Jota)
7.45pm England v Hungary (Jordan Henderson)
7.45pm Bulgaria v Northern Ireland (Conor Bradley)
7.45pm Sweden v Greece (Kostas Tsimikas)
7.45pm Faroe Islands v Scotland (Andrew Robertson)
7.45pm Ireland v Qatar (Caoimhin Kelleher)
Friday 15th October
1.30am Brazil v Uruguay (Alisson, Fabinho)
