'The Masked Singer' Baby is 'one of the most recognizable voices of our generation'
There are several moments in Masked Singer history that go down in the show's bonkers hall of shame: Sarah "The Bear" Palin doing "Baby Got Back," Mickey "The Gremlin" Rourke beheading himself, Wendy Williams doing an obscure disco song and being mistaken by Ken Jeong for Mariah Carey. Now add to that looney list this week's Group A semifinals performance by Season 6's most recent eliminee, overgrown wild card the Baby, who croaked out a performance so nightmare-fueling, it almost was too weird for basic cable. "I'm speechless. I don't know what to say," gasped Ken.
