DISCLAIMER: I did not produce the original design for this clock. I had a version of this clock that was laser cut from a vinyl record that fell off the wall and shattered. This design was produced by taking photos of each shard and digitally reconstructing it, removing some unprintable elements, and optimizing it for 3D printing. This process took well over a week of late nights on Photoshop and MatterHacker. I have seen thousands of different versions of this clock all over Etsy (all cut from Vinyl Records) so I wasn’t able to track down the true original artist, if you know who that is, please leave a comment so they can be rightfully attributed.

DESIGN ・ 6 DAYS AGO