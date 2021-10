In years past, when there was any form of state or national testing, the school stuck to the “A day” “B day” schedule, but this year that has changed. Wednesday is an “A day,” but it’s also when the PSAT is being administered which means all students, whether they are taking the PSAT or not, will not have a first or second period, but there will be a 3rd and 4th period.

FRISCO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO