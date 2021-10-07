CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

The Stock Market Is Another Life Lesson That Proves Stability Will Always Prevail

By Andrew Rosen, CFP®, CEP
Kiplinger
Kiplinger
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r9wyQ_0cJphuJK00
Getty Images

When you follow the stock market closely, it can feel like at any moment, a pandemic, a war, an environmental disaster, or any number of "breaking" headlines could trigger a subsequent financial tsunami. The good news is that financial advisers are a trusted source for stability through all climates. Follow an experienced wealth manager's guidance, and it’s likely that any disaster eventually will find a peaceful recovery.

To keep things simple, relying on proven tips is often the best way to avoid panic, manage risk and monitor whether one’s financial planning is on track. While keeping up on current events is essential, a deep dive into any topic can often leave one gasping for air.

So, in keeping with today’s news, the Coronavirus is a timely example of how the stock market recovers even after a worldwide pandemic. Unemployment hit record numbers, corporate profits plummeted, and 18 months later, COVID cases still are not screeching to a halt. The best answers as to why the market is holding up so well and how you should react to the changing economic climate are below.

  1. Stay positive. The markets are forward-looking. Thus, never look at current data and say the markets should be as bad as the data suggests.
  2. Markets hate uncertainty. In times of insecurity, even during a pandemic, the market shifts to secure assets, such as bonds. So, while volatility is a certainty, most matters of crisis typically have a short-term impact, and the market has ways to maintain stability.
  3. Recessions are temporary. Even as people lost jobs and employees were furloughed, big businesses and organizations worldwide bounced back relatively quickly. Life eventually does go on – this much we have seen recession after recession. So, stay calm and follow the course.
  4. We learn from experience. Many other health pandemics have wreaked havoc on our financial security. We have learned that science prevails with each pandemic, and the world emerges with greater knowledge. Consumer confidence rebuilds. And the economy grows.
  5. The world wants to thrive. Over the past year and a half, we have seen nations, business sectors and local communities join with the common goal to grow the economy. People want to keep businesses thriving. Strong economies keep people employed. And employed people keep more businesses growing. It's circular, really, and it’s human nature to keep moving forward.
  6. The high-risk industries make up a small portion of the GDP. Every job is essential. However, every job isn't weighted equally. Only 10% of the GDP includes high-risk industries. Compare that to half of the GDP being low-risk industries. Translation: The most influential businesses are still flourishing.
  7. FOMO (Fear of Missing Out). During the pandemic, we experienced the most significant one week in the stock market in four decades. And the U.S. stock market reaches new records often despite ongoing uncertainty. The point is that people do not want to miss out on the recovery. Thus, the market will always rally as no one wants to wait until it is too late.
  8. The government and the Federal Reserve intervene. These two entities will only let us fall so far before providing preventive measures. We have a proven toolbox to stabilize the economy, as demonstrated by last year's PPP loans, bond purchases, paycheck assistance, stimulus checks and more.
  9. Diversified financial planning is essential. A diversified asset allocation that fits one’s circumstances is the best remedy to avoid panic. It's proven to be nearly impossible to guess what the markets will do next; thus, maintain regular check-ups with an adviser to assure your portfolio meets your needs.

Life is undoubtedly mercurial, so the best options play out the same way the market does. Please don't panic; this too shall pass; learn from experience; have faith; we are all in this together.

Comments / 0

Related
invezz.com

Pro: the next decade for the U.S. stock market will be like the 1970s

Smead discusses the similarities he sees between now and the 1970s. He picks two sectors he expects to be the "darlings" in the upcoming years. The XOP ETF is currently up more than 70% on a year-to-date basis. Bill Smead of Smead Capital Management says the next decade for the...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You for the Rest of Your Life

If you're searching for reliable dividends, look for companies with powerful brands, long track records, and excellent financials. This can mean looking to "boring" businesses with little risk of being disturbed by competition or market conditions. Our search brings us to the items we find throughout our homes. You might...
STOCKS
Forbes

An Ignored Megatrend Will Power This Fund’s 9.8% Dividend For Decades

There’s an unusual shift unfolding in the labor market that we contrarians can tap for outsized dividends (I’m talking a near-10% yield here), plus price upside for years to come. We’ll do it using a closed-end fund (CEF) that’s tethered itself to a trend everyone has missed—a trend that’s concealed...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asset Allocation#Covid
The Motley Fool

2 Top Growth Stocks Trading for $10 or Less

Zynga looks oversold and poised to bounce back. CuriosityStream is a dirt-cheap alternative to larger streaming companies like Netflix and Disney. Want to bet on a long-term growth story while it's still cheap? Look no further than Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI). Both companies trade for around $10 or less while enjoying double-digit growth rates and catalysts for future expansion.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
seeitmarket.com

Is The Stock Market Ready For Another Step Lower?

On Monday, the major stock market indices attempted a reversal of Friday’s price action but failed. This created another late-day selloff. Does this mean we should prepare ourselves for another move lower or does the market have support to lean on through the coming week?. To get a quick but...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

The stock market closed lower Tuesday, logging another intraday reversal and a 3rd straight fall for the longest skid in 3 weeks

U.S. stocks finished lower Tuesday, with the main indexes erasing early modest gains to close lower for the third straight decline for the three main equity benchmarks, ahead of the unofficial start of third-quarter results from American corporations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 118 points, or 0.3%, the S&P 500 index declined 0.2% to 4,350, while the Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.1% to 14,465. The small-capitalization Russell 2000 index , however, was headed for a close in positive territory, up 0.4%. Markets have been choppy amid concerns about slowing growth here and abroad and worries that inflation...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

US headed into another recession if consumer sentiment trend continues, economists say

The U.S. economy appears to be sliding into another recession based on declining consumer sentiment – even though employment and wage growth suggest otherwise, according to two academic economists. New research published last week by David Blanchflower of Dartmouth College and Alex Bryson of the University College London suggests that...
ECONOMY
Kiplinger

Kiplinger

Washington, DC
7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to Kiplinger's, your destination for trusted personal finance and investing advice for all stages of life.

 https://www.kiplinger.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy