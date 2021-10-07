CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft allows enterprise customers to choose between Windows 10 and Windows 11 on new Surface devices

Last month, Microsoft announced several new Surface devices including the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop Studio at its hardware event. All the new Surface devices went on sale early this week. These new Surface devices come with Windows 11 pre-installed. For commercial customers, Microsoft is now providing an option between Windows 10 and Windows 11. Enterprises can choose the operating system (Windows 10 20H2 or Windows 11 21H2) installed on new Surface devices including Surface Pro 8, Surface Laptop Studio, and Surface Go 3. This will allow enterprises to deploy the new Surface devices without worrying about Windows 11 compatibility issues.

