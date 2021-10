Chris Taylor hit a two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers earned a dramatic 3-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League wild-card game on Wednesday at Dodger Stadium. Taylor, who ended the regular season in a 7-for-65 (. slump over his last 25 games, blasted a 2-1 slider from Cardinals right-hander Alex Reyes over the wall in left field to send the Dodgers into the NL Division Series Justin Turner also homered for the Dodgers, ...

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO